Brand purpose is more important than ever, and it’s something Melissa Waggener Zorkin has put at the forefront of her business model since founding WE in 1983.
In this podcast, which was recorded at the Spotify studio at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett talks to her about how brands can move from talk to action, the consequences of brands taking stands, the characteristics of a purpose-driven leader and the role the CCO plays in the purpose conversation.