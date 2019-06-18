Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The latest PR news from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Edelman is leading the comms agency charge with the most idea creation credits in this year's Cannes PR Lions category. Weber Shandwick, Ketchum and Golin were also well represented in lists heavily dominated by ad agencies. Check out the full story here.

Is your brand guilty of "trust-washing"? While consumers want brands to help society, they can also tell when a brand is all talk and no action. Too many companies use societal issues as a marketing ploy to sell more of their product, said 56% of people surveyed in the 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: In Brands We Trust? Read up on how brands can avoid being seen as trust-washing, as well as the study’s other findings, on PRWeek.com.

Is Boeing renaming its embattled 737 Max aircraft? The company’s CFO Greg Smith told Bloomberg early on Monday that Boeing might be open to "changing the brand to restore it." Later in the day, however, Boeing media relations lead Paul Bergman told Reuters, "Our immediate focus is the safe return of the Max to service and re-earning the trust of airlines and the traveling public. We remain open minded to all input from customers and other stakeholders, but have no plans at this time to change the name of the 737 Max."

Speaking of rebranding, Hell, Michigan, is now "Gay Hell." YouTube star Elijah Daniel tweeted that he bought the town and renamed it to protest against the Trump administration rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow flag, a symbol of gay pride, during the month of June in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. "The only flags allowed to fly are pride," Daniel tweeted, later telling NBC News that he was joking and there will not be a ban on other flags.

What’s happening today? President Donald Trump is officially launching his re-election bid with a rally at the 18,500-seat Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Although facing negative polls and internal tensions, he is expected to make the case that the first two-and-a-half years of his administration have been about "promises made" and "promises kept," and point to the strong U.S. economy and actions he has taken on issues including taxes, military spending and judicial appointments. (Washington Post)