PR Lions: Edelman, Weber, Ketchum lead the comms charge in lists heavily dominated by ad agencies

Edelman leads the comms agency charge with the most idea creation credits in this year's Cannes PR Lions category.

Weber Shandwick, Ketchum and Golin were also well represented, while Taylor Herring, The Romans, 3PM and other smaller agencies led work that made shortlists that are heavily dominated by ad agencies.

PRWeek has all of the comms agencies credited with idea creation for entries below for PR Lions. There are several more with PR credits that we have not listed in the PR Lions category.

Other shortlists today include Social & Infuencer, Media, Creative Data and Creative Strategy.

PR Lions

Food and drink

Edelman Chicago has an idea creation for Kellogg’s RiceKrispies Treats Love Notes campaign.

Vaynermedia New York is also in the running for its Miracle Whip Florida work for Kraft Heinz.

Healthcare

Belgium’s D’Artagnan has been credited with creating the Ostenders campaign for AZ Damiaan Hospital.

FleishmanHillard Sydney has been nominated for its Pollen Couture work for Zyrtec.

Consumer Durables

Swedish firm Ehrenstråhle, which specialises in social media comms and strategy, is in the running for its Lenovo campaign The (Senior) Game Changers.

Automotive

Ketchum New York is shortlisted for the automotive category for its work on Michelin’s Teens Prove Their Streetread.

Retail

No PR agencies created ideas for the retail category, although Weber Shandwick Boston and DeVries Global New York picked up PR credits.

Travel

The Romans leads the UK charge in the travel category for its Virgin Trains campaign It’s a Wonderful Life. The script of classic Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life appeared on train platforms in a festive campaign, in partnership with charity Rethink Mental Illness.

Mensch Copenhagen, which provides a full range of comms services, also made the travel shortlist for a Faroe Islands tourism campaign, Close For Maintenance, Open For Voluntourism.

Consumer services B2B

Australia’s Naked Communications has made the cut with its Sans Forgetica campaign for RMIT University, which designed a new font to help aid memory recall for final year students.

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Golin London’s heartwarming Christmas work Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart for Tiny Tickers has made a long shortlist for the charity and NGO category. The campaign used the heart rate of a child to pulse Christmas lights to raise awareness about kids with heart conditions.

Golin was the only pure PR agency among 15 entries for this sub-category.

PR Effectiveness

Edelman Chicago’s Kellogg’s RiceKrispies Treats Love Notes campaign makes the shortlist with Golin Chicago’s Big Mac 50th Anniversary for McDonald’s.

They’re up against Iceland’s Rang-tan campaign (above), in which the creative was conceived by Taylor Herring and ad agency Mother, and PR was credited to Weber Shandwick.

Media Relations

Rang-tan (Taylor Herring & Weber Shandwick) also made the shortlist for media relations, and is up against Ketchum New York’s #CoverTheProgress campaign for Discover Puerto Rico.

These were the only PR agencies to make the cut on a shortlist of seven entries.

Use of Events & Stunts

Golin London’s Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart for Tiny Tickers is up against Canadian shop Bensimon Byrne/Narrative for its HIV Awareness work The Healing House.

Zeno Group is also in the running for its Hershey’s campaign Reese’s HalloweenCandy Converter, which it work with Anomaly New York on.

Use of Celebrity, Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders

Weber Shandwick London has made an extensive shortlist in this sub-category for its HSBC campaign Deep Fraud.

It will be up against Spainish comms outfit LLYC, which was been nominated for its work for BBVA, The Sense of Cocoa.

Launch/Relaunch

Edelman London leads the PR agency charge with its Asics campaign Blackout Track (below).

Brand Voice and Strategic Storytelling

Burson Cohn & Wolfe London are the only comms agency to make the list with its work for Boehringer Ingelheim, A Unique Bond.

Content-led Engagement Marketing

Weber Shandwick New York is the lead agency for shortlisted entry ‘Railroad Ties’ for Ancestry.

Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management

Despite this being a category at the heart of the PR discipline, ad agencies dominate the list for idea creation, with 10 of the 13 entries.

Edelman has idea creation credits in three of the 13 entries. Edelman New York made the list for WNBA campaign Take A Seat, Take A Stand (below). Edelman London is up for the Co-Op’s Old Milk campaign and Edelman Los Angeles is on the list for its Sonos Nasdaq Bell work.

Several other comms agencies received PR credits, including Ogilvy Public Relations New York, Weber Shandwick Edinburgh, FleishmannHillard Atlanta and BCW New Delhi.

Public Affairs and Lobbying

There are no public affairs communications firms that made the four-strong shortlist for this category, however Australian outfit The Brand Agency, which specialises in PR and comms, as well as other disciplines, made the cut for its Hungry Puffs empty cereal box campaign to illustrate food poverty.

Crisis Comms and Issue Management

This sub-category is a battle of the tourism boards with Ketchum New York’s work for Discover Puerto Rico up against Mensch Copenhagen's work for Visit Faroe Islands.

Sponsorship and Brand Partnership

New York shop 3PM Agency’s received an idea creation credit for its Victory Fridge work for Bud Light.

Multi-market Campaign

Golin Chicago’s Big Mac 50th Anniversary campaign for McDonald’s was the only shortlisted entry for this sub-category.

Local brand

Bensimon Byrne/Narrative made the list with its The Healing House campaign from Casey House.

Single market campaign

Edelman New York is the lead agency for the Hawaii Visitor’s campaign Work From Hawaii: A Presidency Program.

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Zeno Group’s work for Hershey’s Reese’s Halloween Candy Converter makes this list.

One Green Bean London also makes the cut with its Virgin Atlantic + Virgin Hlday’s work on The Pride Flight (below).

3PM Agency New York’s Victory Fridge for Bud Light also makes the longest shortlist (31) in the PR Lions this year.

PRWeek also looks at how PR agencies fared in other Lions categories announced this morning:

Social & Influencer Weber Shandwick London has an idea creation credit, plus PR and production credits, for the Deep Fraud Campaign for HSBC, which is shortlisted twice. Weber's Manchester office has a joint PR credit with London agency Taylor Herring for the Greenpeace Rang-tan campaign, which is also shortlisted twice. Ketchum New York has a PR credit for the three-times-shortlisted Keeping Fortnite Fresh for Wendy's, and one for another Wendy's campaign, #NationalRoastDay. Interestingly, despite Ogilvy's integration into one entity, Ogilvy Public Relations in New York is credited with PR for A World Without Borders for Aeromexico. Ogilvy Colombia has the idea creation credit for that campaign, which is shortlisted three times. Burson Cohn & Wolfe Warsaw has a PR credit for A Sign From Saint Florian for The National Institute of Public Health. There's a PR credit for Citizen Relations in Toronto for Sickkids vs: Crews for the Sickkids Foundation, which is shortlisted four times. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York has a PR credit for the four-times-shortlisted Bagelgate campaign for Kraft-Heinz, and for two Burger King campaigns: BK Bot (shortlisted three times) and Eat Like Andy. New York's Dini Von Mueffling Communications has a PR credit on the #Defythename anti-bullying campaign for Monica Lewinsky, which is shortlisted three times in the category. Another New York agency, Precision Strategies, has a PR credit on the three-times-shortlisted Generation Lockdown for March For Our Lives. AdverPR of Buenos Aires is listed as the PR agency for Fly With US for Flybondi. A joint PR credit for the Blank Whopper campaign (below) for Burger King goes to Loures Communication and David, both of São Paulo. Media Lions Prime Weber Shandwick, the agency's Swedish operation, has idea creation, media and PR credits for the Out of Home project for Clear Channel, which is shortlisted three times. There's a PR credit for Weber Shandwick New York for The Team That Wouldn't Be Here for Verizon; for the agency's Dubai office for Road Rage Radio for Chevrolet MENA; and for Weber Shandwick Paris for the three-times-shortlisted Street-Vet for Purina. There's also an idea creation attribution to We Are Social in Milan for the Sensitive Rooms campaign for Ikea. Edelman Toronto is credited with handling PR for Hellmann's Real Food Rescue for Unilever. Havas PR Madrid has an idea creation credit for Eco Parking for Hyundai. Ketchum New York has another PR credit for Keeping Fortnite Fresh for Wendy's, which is nominated twice, and another for Hacking Prime Day for General Mills. Sister Onmicom agency Impact Porter Novelli Dubai has a PR credit for twice-shortlisted The Blank Edition for newspaper An-Nahar. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York has a PR credit for The Whopper Detour (shortlisted four times) and Black Friday Whopper Shopper, both for Burger King. A joint PR credit for three-times-shortlisted Signs of Love for ANZ Bank goes to Thrive PR + Communications Melbourne and TBWA Melbourne. QMS Comunicacion of Madrid has a PR credit for Heroes of Today for the Heroes of Today Platform. Dini Von Mueffling Communications New York has a PR credit on the #Defythename anti-bullying campaign for Monica Lewinsky. Chicago's Krispr Communications has the same credit for Smart Device for Kellogg's. São Paulo agencies Loures Communication and David have a joint PR credit on Burn That Ad for Burger King (shortlisted twice). Toronto's Narrative has a PR credit for The Healing House for Casey House (below), and Tel Aviv's Stern Ariely has the same credit for its work on Yarmulke Switch for P&G. Creative Strategy Ketchum is credited for its PR work on Essity’s Viva La Vulva campaign (below), and W Communications picks up a PR credit on Campaign Against Living on Project 84. Impact PR and Weber Shandwick have joint PR credits for their work on Mars Petcare's Feel The Good.

Creative Data

RBK Communications of Stockholm picks up an idea creation nod for Do Black - The Carbon Limit Credit Card for Doconomy. The Stockholm office of Hill+Knowlton Strategies has a PR credit on that campaign.

Chicago-based Current Marketing is credited for their role handling PR in the Most Dangerous Street campaign for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. QMS Communication in Madrid is credited with PR for Heroes of Today for the Heroes of Today Platform.