Edelman wins Bronze in Cannes Pharma Lions

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman Toronto won a Bronze Pharma Lion on Monday for the Bubl Fashion awareness campaign for Osteoporosis Canada in partnership with Amgen Canada.

The agency was credited with "idea creation" for the Lion-winning campaign, a rarity for communications firms in non-PR categories.

Edelman was also credited with PR for the Bronze Lion won by the Canadian osteoporosis campaign.

Print & Publishing

Impact Porter Novelli in Dubai was credited for PR work on The Blank Edition for An-Nahar after the Lebanese newspaper printed an empty broadsheet to protest the country’s political inactivity.

Powell Communications won three PR gold credits in the category for its work for Coca-Cola, and Current Marketing in Chicago bagged a Gold Lion PR credit for its work on The Gun Violence History Book for the Illinois Council against Gun Violence.

Health & Wellness

Narrative in Toronto was credited with idea creation for Bronze Lion-winning campaign The Healing House on behalf of Casey House.

Gold Lion PR credits went to Ketchum London for Viva La Vulva, a campaign for Essity’s women’s products, Libresse and Body Form, and to Weber Shandwick Paris for the Street-Vet campaign for Purina.

Viva La Vulva also won a Silver PR credit in the category, while Weber won two for its Purina campaign. Dini Von Mueffling Communications, a past winner for its work on gun violence prevention campaigns, was the PR firm on the Silver-winning #DefyTheName anti-bullying campaign for Monica Lewinsky. Rogers & Cowan in Los Angeles was the PR firm on 5B for Johnson & Jonson, which also won Silver.

Narrative in Toronto won two Bronze PR credits, one for the Healing House, the other for Boys Don’t Cry for White Ribbon. Soko in Sao Paulo was the PR firm on Bronze-winning Life Print for Ampara Animal NGO.

Design

Current made its mark in the Design category, with Gold PR credits for both The Gun Violence History Book and Most Dangerous Street on behalf of Illinois Council Against Gun VIolence. WE won gold PR plaudits for Changing the Game for Microsoft’s Xbox.

The Gun Violence History Book also won Silver, as did U.N. Women’s the Bridal Uniform, for which MintPR in Lahore, Pakistan, was credited.

Outdoor

PR firms fared well for their work on Lion-winning campaigns in the category. Thrive PR + Communications in Melbourne, Australia, was credited for work on Gold-winning Signs of Love for ANZ Bank, as was ICF Next in Chicago for Broadway the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionary. Both campaigns also won Silver Lions.

Silver Lion PR credits also went to Omnicom Public Relations Group in Milan for Lessons for Good for Leroy Merkin; Loures Comunicación in Sao Paulo for Burn That Ad for Burger King; Porter Novelli in Atlanta for Stop Traffick for Street Grace; and Weber Paris for Street-Vet.

Powell again won three Bronze PR credits for its work on Coca-Cola campaigns. Also winning Bronze PR credits were AdverPR in Buenos Aires for Fly With Us for Flybondi; Tok Communications in Montreal for Pride Shield for Fondation Emergence; and Giusti Comunicação Integrada in Sao Paulo for Without a Ramp, a Sidewalk Is a Wall.

Other Bronze PR credits went to PPR in Melbourne for The Half Biscuit for Legacy/RSA; Weber Paris for Street-Vet; Porter Atlanta for Stop Traffick; Pead PR in Auckland, New Zealand for Shark Bait for Uber Eats; Loures for Burn That Ad; and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications for 12-Hour Drive-Thru for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen.