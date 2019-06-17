United Technologies-Raytheon deal: The comms players

FARMINGTON, CT: United Technologies last week said it is acquiring military contractor Raytheon, which would mark one of the biggest deals of 2019, creating a giant in defense and aerospace.

The deal, however, faces early resistance as investors question its value. Activist investor and United Technologies shareholder Bill Ackman, whose firm Pershing Square Capital owns about 0.67% of United Technologies, argued last week that the deal would "significantly lower" United Technologies’ aerospace business quality while diluting the company’s stock.

President Donald Trump also opposes the deal. He said on CNBC last week that the deal could be anti-competitive and hurt the government’s bargaining power with the defense industry.

United Technologies told outlets it is confident its shareholders "will see the merits of this transaction and the value it brings to them and the company."

The deal is bound to effect Raytheon and United Technologies’ comms staffers and agencies. Here are the players involved…

Raytheon staffers:

Raytheon Company

Comms head: Pam Wickham, VP of corporate affairs and communications since 2005





Comms head: Kristin Hilf, VP of comms





Comms head: Stacy Darling, VP of comms, learnings and change management





Comms head: Bob Koch, VP of comms





Comms head: Jon Kasle, VP of comms and external affairs





Comms head: Tracey Gray, VP of comms and public affairs

United Technologies Corporation staffers:

United Technologies Corporation

Comms head: Kelli Parsons, SVP and chief communications officer





Comms head: Stacey MacNeil, VP of comms





Susanne Micheel-Sprenger (Reed), VP of communications





Comms head: Mary Milmoe, VP of comms and marketing





Comms head: Randy Tanguay, VP of comms

Agencies: