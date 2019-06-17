United Technologies-Raytheon deal: The comms players

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki

The deal is bound to effect Raytheon and United Technologies' comms staffers and agencies.

Photo credit: Getty Images
FARMINGTON, CT: United Technologies last week said it is acquiring military contractor Raytheon, which would mark one of the biggest deals of 2019, creating a giant in defense and aerospace.

The deal, however, faces early resistance as investors question its value. Activist investor and United Technologies shareholder Bill Ackman, whose firm Pershing Square Capital owns about 0.67% of United Technologies, argued last week that the deal would "significantly lower" United Technologies’ aerospace business quality while diluting the company’s stock.

President Donald Trump also opposes the deal. He said on CNBC last week that the deal could be anti-competitive and hurt the government’s bargaining power with the defense industry.

United Technologies told outlets it is confident its shareholders "will see the merits of this transaction and the value it brings to them and the company."

The deal is bound to effect Raytheon and United Technologies’ comms staffers and agencies. Here are the players involved…

Raytheon staffers:

  • Raytheon Company
    Comms head: Pam Wickham, VP of corporate affairs and communications since 2005

  • Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems
    Comms head: Kristin Hilf, VP of comms

  • Raytheon Global Business Services
    Comms head: Stacy Darling, VP of comms, learnings and change management

  • Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services
    Comms head: Bob Koch, VP of comms

  • Raytheon Missile Systems
    Comms head: Jon Kasle, VP of comms and external affairs

  • Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems
    Comms head: Tracey Gray, VP of comms and public affairs

United Technologies Corporation staffers:

  • United Technologies Corporation
    Comms head: Kelli Parsons, SVP and chief communications officer

  • Collins Aerospace Systems
    Comms head: Stacey MacNeil, VP of comms

  • Pratt & Whitney
    Susanne Micheel-Sprenger (Reed), VP of communications

  • Carrier
    Comms head: Mary Milmoe, VP of comms and marketing

  • Otis Elevator Co.
    Comms head: Randy Tanguay, VP of comms

Agencies:

  • Raytheon
    Agencies: Inkhouse (US AOR), BCW (international AOR)

  • United Technologies
    Agencies: No AOR, works with agencies on a project-basis, such as

