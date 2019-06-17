Local authority campaign urges people to name and shame fly-tippers

It aims to project a cleaned-up image of Luton and remind residents of their responsibility to dispose of their waste.

People are being urged to name and shame fly-tippers, with the council highlighting hotspots for illegally dumped rubbish on a campaign webpage, as well as via social-media appeals.







The public have also been asked to submit, in confidence, videos or photos of people dumping the rubbish.

Pictures and footage provided by residents, along with the council’s own CCTV cameras, will be shared on social media – primarily Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Zero tolerance

Luton Council has pledged to fine or prosecute people caught fly-tipping – a criminal offence that can result in an unlimited fine and five years in jail.

The campaign, launched last week, will continue for the foreseeable future, according to officials.



One of its key messages is that the council is taking a zero-tolerance approach to the problem and will take action against those who break the law.

People are also being warned to take steps to ensure they give their waste to a person who is licensed to dispose of it. If they do not, and their rubbish is found dumped and tracked back to them, they will be prosecuted or receive a fixed penalty notice.

Spreading the word on social media

In addition to targeting local media to support its campaign, Luton Council is using its own social media accounts and is working with local residents and community groups who are key influencers on social media to help boost engagement and reach.

Adam Kearney, the council’s strategic comms and marketing manager, told PRWeek: "Through our 'Wall of Shame' campaign we are sending a clear message that we have a zero-tolerance approach to this criminal behaviour and are asking residents who follow the rules to get on board with this and help us."

He added: "We are sure that this will lead to people being caught and fined and being made to pay for their crime."

The campaign’s success will be measured by metrics including the number of prosecutions, reports of fly-tipping, use of the council’s bulky item waste-collection service, and rubbish taken to council tips.

Media coverage, social-media engagement, visits to the 'Wall of Shame' webpage, and the annual residents' perceptions survey results will also play a part in the evaluation.

