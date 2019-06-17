Carol Cone to chair first Purpose Awards presented by PRWeek

Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone on Purpose and a longtime purpose-focused agency executive, is serving as chair of jury for the first Purpose Awards, presented by PRWeek.

The event will take place at Marshall’s Landing in Chicago on Wednesday, October 16, on the first night of PRWeek’s PRDecoded: Purpose Principles conference.

Cone launched Carol Cone on Purpose in September 2015. Previously, she worked at Edelman, founded her own eponymous agency, which was bought by Omnicom Group in 1999.

Recent years have seen purpose and cause marketing move from being a niche activity to a fundamental underpinning of corporate strategy among major corporations and brands, reaching near ubiquity in some industries. Old-style CSR has largely been replaced by a desire to add a bigger purpose at the heart of organizations in an authentic manner. This has also led to an increase in "purpose-washing" and inauthentic activations aimed at box-ticking and achieving short-term gain.

Against this backdrop, PRWeek U.S. is launching the Purpose Awards to recognize activations that use creative ideas to further positive causes and also to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them. The Purpose Awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, nonprofits and NGOs.

The deadline for entries is July 23 at 9 p.m. EST. Late entries will be received until July 30, however entries received after July 23 will incur a late fee of $100 per entry.

Go here for more information about tickets and entering the awards program.