Elon Musk surrenders his most potent comms weapon: Twitter

Tesla lawyers can breathe a sigh of relief: CEO Elon Musk said he is deleting his Twitter account.

Musk tweeted early Monday, "Just deleted my Twitter account." He also changed his screen name to Daddy Dot Com and made his profile picture a black image, possibly in reference to Father’s Day this past weekend.

Just deleted my Twitter account — Daddy DotCom (@elonmusk) June 17, 2019

It’s hard to tell if Musk is being serious. Tesla representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Musk’s puckish social media habits, which seem aimed at memesters on Reddit, often leave journalists and investors alike scratching their heads.

Musk’s potential departure from Twitter comes almost one year after his famous 420 tweet, in which he announced he secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

At the time, Musk insisted the tweet referred to interest from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was a pot reference. Later, the SEC fined Musk and Tesla $20 million each, making it the most expensive tweet ever.

As part of the settlement, Musk has to have all of his tweets approved by a legal team.