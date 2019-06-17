Government-backed climate-change organisation appoints agency

The Trust appointed Kindred as its retained PR agency following a competitive pitch against six other agencies.

The non-profit organisation, funded by government and the private sector, is focused on promoting the reduction of CO 2 emissions by the public, business and government via a range of measures, including renewable energy and better insulation.

It has given Kindred, which also works with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, a two-fold brief.

The agency will develop a behaviour-change comms strategy to encourage the public to tackle climate change and promote the Trust, based on its research and policy expertise.

Kindred anticipates launching its first public-facing campaign on behalf of the Trust toward the end of 2019.

The Trust will place a particular focus on electric cars and innovation this year, PRWeek understands.

The audiences for the campaign work are a broad demographic including young adults, home-buyers, people who want to improve their homes and retired people. They will also target businesses in the UK and policymakers.

Lindsey Taylor, the Trust’s PR and comms manager, said: "Kindred’s thorough response to our brief and its energy really struck a chord – demonstrating a true understanding of what drives us as an organisation and how best to galavanise change. As an agency, it truly 'got us'. We are really excited to be working with the team."

The account will be led by Kindred’s business director, Katie Holl, and associate director Daniela Marchesi, with wider team support.

Holl said: "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today – there has never been a more important time to take action."

Last autumn, Jennifer Powers, the Trust’s former head of corporate affairs, joined the agency Public First in its new Human Capital practice.

