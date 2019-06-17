Public Affairs Board announces new executive committee

The executive committee’s aim is to "ensure transparency, enforce high standards and promote a wider understanding of public affairs and the contribution it makes to public life".

It will be led by continuing co-chairs George McGregor, managing partner, Interel, and Emma Petela, director at GK Strategy. The co-chairs were re-elected unopposed.

PRWeek reported in April how the pair moved from vice to co-chairs, following the resignation of Paul Bristow, managing director at PB Consulting, who stepped down to contest the Peterborough by-election as a Conservative candidate. Bristow has been re-elected to the executive committee.

The new committee includes representatives from the NextGen Public Affairs Group, and individuals from across PRCA Public Affairs Board membership. All members take up their positions immediately and remain in place until the time of the next scheduled Public Affairs Board executive committee election (June 2020).

McGregor and Petela said: "We are lucky enough to have a pool of talented, experienced individuals willing to contribute their time, effort, and ideas to improve our industry. Our aims as co-chairs are to build a more powerful voice for public affairs; to champion and uphold ethical public affairs; and to promote diversity in the public affairs industry."

The full committee for 2019/20:

George McGregor, Interel (co-chair)

Emma Petela, GK Strategy (co-chair)

John Morrison, Morrison Media (Scotland)

Cathy Owens, Deryn (Wales)

Gráinne Walsh, Stratagem NI (Northern Ireland)

Tiffany Burrows, Newington (NextGen Public Affairs)

Paul Bristow, PB Consulting (past chair)

Lionel Zetter, Zetter’s Political Services (past chair)

Laura Blake, Connect

Flora Coleman, Transferwise

Gavin Devine, Park Street Partners

Elin de Zoete, PLMR

Scott Dodsworth, H+K Strategies

Tom Frackowiak, Cicero Group

Mark Glover, Newington Communications

Liam Herbert, Individual Member

Chris Martin, Ketchum

Gill Morris, DevoConnect

Michael Stott, Lansons

The first meeting of the new executive committee is Monday, 17 June.