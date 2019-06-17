Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The latest from Cannes. As the International Festival of Creativity begins on the French Riviera, Edelman and Havas PR have both received idea creation credits for campaigns in the Pharma and Outdoor Lions respectively, while global agencies including Weber Shandwick, MSLGroup and Porter Novelli are listed several times for handling PR for shortlisted entries. Go here to see what other PR agencies have received multiple nominations in the latest batch of Cannes Lions shortlists. PRWeek will cover all of the PR agency winners and shortlists over the week.

PR Lions entries have plummeted to the lowest level in six years. In 2019, PR Lions entries dropped 12% to 1,857, which is the lowest number since 2014, when there were 1,850. This is a much greater decline in entries than the overall figure, which fell by 4% to 30,953.



Boeing CEO admits "mistake" with planes that crashed. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s communication with regulators, customers and the public "was not consistent. And that's unacceptable." Referring to the cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets, two of which crashed and killed 346 people, he added that Boeing "clearly had a mistake in the implementation of the alert." (AP)

So how will the U.S. ban really impact Huawei? Huawei Technologies founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei warned it could cause revenue to dip to around $100 billion this year and next and that Huawei’s international smartphone shipments will drop 40%. Huawei reported revenue of $104.16 billion last year and said a few months ago it expected revenue this year to jump to $125 billion. Zhengfei said he expects a revival in the business in 2021. (Reuters)

A new account win for Golin. Verra Mobility has picked Golin as its AOR in North America and Europe. Verra is a publicly traded transportation technology company based in Mesa, Arizona, that helps commercial fleets and rental car companies manage road tolls and related fines. (PRWeek)