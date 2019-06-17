Hospice UK appoints news campaigns and comms director

West has been the interim director of communications, campaigns and UK programmes at Plan International UK since April 2018. Prior to that West was director of communications at the World Cancer Research Fund and worked at the International HIV/AIDS Alliance for four years.

West has a range of experience in raising awareness and campaigning on issues such as disability, environment, health, international development and peace-building, and has lectured at Imperial College London on science and communications.

Tracey Bleakley, chief executive of Hospice UK, said she was delighted West was joining the organisation at an exciting and challenging time for the hospice and palliative care movement.

"Extending the reach of our campaigns through a wider variety of communications channels and reaching new audiences will be crucial to achieving our mission", she added. "West will be a huge asset in helping us to ensure that hospice and palliative is higher up the national agenda and more prominent in the public consciousness."

West will join Hospice UK on June 28. She added: "As we see a growing, ageing population, the need for critical end-of-life provision is a serious and pressing issue. I look forward to working at Hospice UK and contributing to the vital work to raise awareness and campaign for change so people can access the care they need and want."