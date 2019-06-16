Edelman, Weber, Havas PR, MSL: PR shops on Cannes Lions shortlists as festival begins

Edelman and Havas PR have both received idea creation credits for campaigns in the Pharma and Outdoor Lions respectively.

In Entertainment, Weber Shandwick/3PM Agency, LLYC and We Are Social have idea creation credits for campaigns, while Australian shop Naked has picked one up in Industry Craft.

Global agencies including Weber Shandwick, MSLGroup and Porter Novelli are listed several times for handling PR for shortlisted entries.

One campaign that appears regularly on the different Lions shortlists is The Gun Violence History Book by Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Current Marketing Chicago has a PR credit for that campaign (below)

See a run-down of some of the shortlisted campaigns with PR agency credits below. The winners of these Lions will be announced this evening at Cannes, except Film Craft, which will be announced on Tuesday evening.

Pharma Lions

Edelman's Toronto office has both an idea creation and a PR credit for the Bubl Fashion campaign for Osteoporosis Canada in partnership with Amgen Canada (below).

Outdoors Lions

Havas PR Madrid is credited with idea creation for the Eco Parking campaign for Hyundai in the Outdoors category. It's unusual for a PR agency to receive an idea creation credit in this category.

Numerous PR shops are credited with handling the PR, however.

Havas PR Madrid is mentioned again, this time for PR activities, for Chicken X-Rays for KFC Spain.

MSLGroup is listed twice for PR: the Stockholm office for The Not Big Macs for Burger King; and the Paris office for Souvenirs de Paris for Centre Pompidou. The Street Vet campaign for Purina - shortlisted five times in Outdoor - gives a PR credit to Weber Shandwick Paris.

Stop Traffick for Street Grace, for which Porter Novelli Atlanta handled PR, is nominated three times. The agency's parent, Omnicom Public Relations Group, is credited with PR for the Lessons for Good campaign for Leroy Merlin.

There are four nominations in Outdoor for Broadway the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley. ICF Next Chicago has the PR credit for that campaign.

Zeno Group New York has a PR credit for Candy Converter for Hershey’s, which is shortlisted twice in Outdoor.

Also shortlisted twice is The Gun Violence History Book by Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Current Marketing Chicago has a PR credit on that campaign.

Burger King campaign Eat Like Andy is shortlisted, with Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York credited with PR. Another BK campaign, Burn That Ad, which is shortlisted twice, has a PR credit to Loures Communication of Sao Paulo. Giusti Comunicacao Integrada, from the same Brazilian city, gets a PR nod for Without a Ramp a Sidewalk Is a Wall for Movimento Supoeracao.

Thrive PR+Communications of Melbourne has a PR credit for the twice-nominated Sings of Love for ANZ Bank. PPR, also from Melbourne, has a PR credit for The Half Biscuit for Legacy/RSA, which receives two nominations. Pead PR of Auckland handled PR for Shark Bait for Uber Eats, another Outdoor Lions-shortlisted campaign.

Urban Grupo de Communicacion of Buenos Aires is credited with PR for The No Means No ATM campaign for HSBC. AdverPR, also of Buenos Aires, has PR credit for Fly With Us for Flybondo.

Tok Communications of Montreal is credited with handling PR for Pide Sheild for Fondation Emergence.

DKC New York has a PR credit for Real-Time Exception Spotting for New Balance, while another New York agency, Acceleration, does so for Cola Truce for Pepsi (below).

Digital Craft

Edelman London is credited with idea creation, as well as PR, for the Big Bell campaign for Taco Bell, which is shortlisted in the Digital Craft Lions.

Atmosphere Communications of Cape Town gets a PR credit on the Siemens Fabric campaign for Siemens.

Current Marketing Chicago gets another PR credit for the Most Dangerous Streets campaign for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Sau Paulo agency Loures Communication, along with agency David of the same city, have a PR credit for Burn That Ad for Burger King, which is shortisted twice.

Film Craft

Weber Shandwick Manchester has a PR credit for its work on the Rang-Tan campaign for Greenpeace. The agency is also credited as 3PM Agency/Weber Shandwick for handling PR on Call from Nature for AB Inbev.

Rogers & Cowan's Los Angeles office has a PR credit on the twice-shortlisted 5B for Johnson & Johnson, while three-times-shortlisted Heroes of Today for Heroes of Today Platform credits QMS Comunicacion of Madrid for PR.

But Toronto's Narrative has the most PR credit nominations, for its work on Boys Don’t Cry campaign for White Ribbon (below), which is shortlisted six times in Film Craft.

Entertainment

Weber Shandwick New York has an idea creation and PR credit for Railroad Ties for Ancestry. The agency also has a PR credit for the multiple-times-shortlisted The Team That Wouldn't Be Here, for Verizon (below), and a joint PR credit for the Dallas office for In Our Boots for the US Army.

LLYC Madrid is credited with idea creation, PR and production for the Sense of Cocoa for BBVA.

We Are Social also has an idea creation credit, along with a PR and other credits, for #NoBuildChallenge for the WWF – which made several shortlists.

Ketchum London has a PR credit for its work on Viva La Vulva for Essity, while the agency's New York office has one for Keeping Fortnite Fresh for Wendy's, which is shortlisted multiple times on the list.

Other PR credits include Alison Brod Marketing + Communications New York for its work on the twice-shortlisted Eat Like Andy for Burger King.

Johannesburg's Bydesign Communications has a PR credit for Return to Chapham's Peak for Mercedes-Benz, while another agency from the same city, A-list Communications, handled PR for Don't Tell Me What To Do for Edgars.

Rogers & Cowan Los Angeles is credited with handling PR for 5B for Johnson & Johnson, and Finchfactor of Amsterdam is credited for the Uncensored Playlist for Reporters Without Borders, which is shortlisted twice. New York's Janice & Associates has a PR credit on Instrument of Hope for ShineMSD.

Weber Shandwick/3PM Agency New York has a PR credit for Budweiser’s Dwayne Wade’s Last Snap film. It also has an idea creation and PR credit for its Bud Light Victory Fridge campaign, which was shortlisted in several Entertainment Lions Sport categories.

QMS Comunicacion Madrid has picked up a PR credit in the Heroes of Today campaign, which was shortlisted in several categories.

PMK*BNC New York has PR credits for the American Express Jersey Assurance work, which made multiple sport shortlists.

ELETTRA PR Milano has a PR credit for Continental Grip Line campaign, while Gung Ho London has a PR credit for New Balance The Runaway Pub campaign.

Design Lions

Porter Novelli is credited with handling PR for The Zero Tolerance Ribbon for 28 Too Many in Dubai (Impact Porter Novelli) and for Drink Right, F*** Right for ABInbev in Sao Paulo (In Press Porter Novelli).

The much-shortlisted The Gun Violence Handbook for Illinois Council Against Gun Violence - shortlisted five times in the Design Lions - credits Current Marketing Chicago with handling PR.

Most Dangerous Street - another campaign for the same client, and with the same agency given a PR credit - is also shortlisted in Design Lions.

WE Seattle has a PR credit for twice-shortlisted Changing the Game for Microsoft.

Toronto PR agency Rock-It Promotions has a PR credit for #Unignorable for United Way, while Tok Communications of Montreal has one, too, for Pride Shield for Fondation Emergence.

Calam Communications of Leamington Spa and Powell Communications of New York both have a PR credit for 007 Elements for Neal Callow.

There are also PR credits for Achtung! in Hamburg (Fonts for Freedom for Reporter Ohne Grenzen), Mint PR of Lahore (The Bridal Uniform for UN Women), Mango in Sydney (Grave of Thrones for Foxtel), Naked Communications Sans Forgetica (RMIT University), Promo Age of Moscow (Budweiser Recup Arena for ABInbev), and Janice & Associates of Happauge (Instrument of Hope for Shine MSD, below).

Industry Craft

Naked Communications of Sydney has an idea creation credit and a joint PR credit for Sans Forgetica for RMIT University.

There's another PR credit to Current Marketing Chicago for The Gun Violence History Book for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, which is shortlisted four times in this category. Mango of Sydney has a PR credit for Grave of Thrones for Foxtel.

Entertainment Lions for Music

Havas Health & You has an idea creation credit for Desperta for Universal Music in Brazil, which is shortlisted twice in this category.

Genesis Burson Cohn & Wolfe of Mumbai has a joint PR credit for The Barbershop Girls: Shaving Stereotypes for P&G (Gillette). New York PR agency Harrison & Shriftman is credited with handling PR for Music Liberates Music 2.0 for Bacardi (below).

Print & Publishing

New York's Powell Communications is credited with handling PR on three shortlisted campaigns for Coca-Cola: Coke KTCHKK, Coke PTSSHHHH and Coke FZZZZZZ.

Current Marketing Chicago is shortlisted a further three times with a PR credit for The Gun Violence History Handbook for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence.

Impact Porter Novelli of Dubai has a PR credit for twice shortlisted campaign The Blank Edition for Ah-Nahar. And Toronto's Rock-It Promotions has a PR credit for #Unignorable for United Way, which is shortlisted once.

PRWeek has not received shortlists for the Health and Wellness categories at the time this article was published.

This article was updated on Monday afternoon with further details of shortlisted entries.

