Verra Mobility picks Golin as AOR

MESA, AZ: Verra Mobility has picked Golin as its AOR in North America and Europe.

Verra is a publicly traded transportation technology company based in Mesa, Arizona, that helps commercial fleets and rental car companies manage road tolls and related fines.

Golin won the account after a competitive informal review involving three agencies. It began working on the business on April 1. The contact is set to run through the end of this year and would be renewed next year. Other financial details were not disclosed.

The incumbent on the account was ICR, which is continuing to manage investor relations for Verra, according to a Golin representative. An ICR representative could not be reached for comment about the account shift.

Golin will manage the account from its Dallas office, with support from New York and Chicago, the firm said in a statement. Christi Beard, executive director for corporate at the Interpublic Group agency, will lead a team of six handling the account.

Golin said in a statement that it is planning to increase earned media coverage and executive visibility for Verra and its president and CEO, David Roberts, by increasing media relations, brand reputation and social media.

In Q1, Verra reported revenue of $98.5 million, 42% increase year-over-year, and net income of $2.8 million.