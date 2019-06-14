Who will replace Sarah Sanders?

Let the guessing game of who might fill Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ shoes as White House press secretary commence.



Sanders announced on Thursday that she is leaving the position at the end of the month. Almost as notorious with the press as President Donald Trump, Sanders is a larger-than-life figure, so finding a replacement may be difficult.

Of course, the White House may take a different tack and choose someone less combative to answer (if it even cares to answer) media questions about the Trump’s mercurial behavior and his administration’s policies.

Here are a few of the latest guesses from around the media universe as to who, if anyone, might take over from Sanders.

Former White House comms director and financier Anthony Scaramucci

Of course, "The Mooch" certainly knows the ropes and conservative pundit Ben Shapiro says he’s the only real choice. But in a Fox News interview Friday, Trump said Scaramucci "should stay where he is right now."

Chances: Less than discovering Elvis really is still alive

Stephanie Grisham, press secretary to first lady Melania Trump

Axios’ Jonathan Swan said Grisham is the most likely candidate to replace Sanders, and CBS has had several sources say she was near the top of the list.

Chances: Fair

Hogan Gidley, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary

Vanity Fair’s sub-brand the Hive says Gidley seems "a likely choice," and Debra Saunders, political reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gives him 4/1 odds.

Chances: Pretty good

Tony Sayegh, the departing assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department

Sayegh was Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's chief spokesman, a Fox News and Fox Business contributor and helped with the media rollout of the president's tax cut plan. According to CBS, his farewell party was attended by Sanders and her husband and he was seen chatting with Sanders.

Chances: A solid choice given his background, so possible

Kellyanne Conway, White House adviser

Trump already ignored a recommendation by the Office of the Special Counsel (which said Conway violated the Hatch Act) by deciding not to fire her. And given his preference for combative press secretaries, there’s some logic to the choice. But Conway has been with Trump almost since the beginning and could have been given the role before now. Plus the Review-Journal’s Saunders gives her 20/1 odds.

Chances: Not likely

Nobody

The position could simply be left empty. The Washington Post opined that the White House comms director is a nearly unfillable position, and at this point, finding a press secretary may be almost as hard. But, given that under Sanders the White House has held fewer and fewer press conferences, it may not make a difference.

Chances: Not as bad as one might think