Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Pressure is increasing to change the laws shielding social media companies from liability for user content. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has joined other lawmakers in pressing congress to reconsider the protections. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects social media and web companies that rely on user-generated content from being held legally liable for that content. (Axios)

Turkish prosecutors charged economists and Bloomberg journalists for creating the country’s currency problems. A criminal probe accuses 38 people of spreading fake news that affected the financial markets last year. (Wall Street Journal)

The first presidential debate lineup has 20 candidates. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts were cut. So was Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, was not cut. The debates will be held on June 26 and 27 in Miami. (Associated Press)

"I can see people who have lied to protect power," Ronan Farrow said Thursday to a crowd of media notables after accepting the Mirror Award from Syracuse University for his reporting on sexual misconduct at CBS. He did not name names. (Associated Press)

Case Study: The K-Y campaign "The Pleasure Is Mine." The branded YouTube docuseries tackled topics including sex during menopause and female arousal and has been viewed 120,000 times.