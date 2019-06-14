Cannes Lions entries down as China and India step up

Two new categories have been launched this year. The Creative Strategy Lions, which recognise strategists and planners, which received 848 entries; while the Entertainment Lions for sport has received 702 entries.

The festival has seen a year-on-year increase in engagement from two key markets: entry numbers from China increased five per cent, and India was up eight per cent. Awards entries from brands have increased substantially year-on-year.

The Creative Effectiveness Lions entries increased by 34 per cent in 2019. PR Lions entry numbers were not mentioned in the release.

Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions, said: "The continued rise of entries in the Creative Effectiveness Lions indicates the importance of benchmarking the value of creativity in the boardroom, for clients and agencies. Creative Effectiveness isn’t only focused on business growth, but how Lions-winning work can positively impact culture and define brand purpose in the long term."

The Film Lions reports a 29 per cent entry increase year-on-year; Creative eCommerce Lions entries were up 12 per cent; Brand Experience & Activation Lions were up eight per cent; and Digital Craft Lions were up nine per cent.

However, overall entries were down from 32,372 in 2018. The entries last year dropped by 21 per cent on 2017 as Publicis Groupe agencies had a global moratorium on awards events for a year.

The winners of the Lions will be announced at evening award shows from 17-21 June 2019.