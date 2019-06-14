Hotwire global and UK consumer chiefs step down

Hazan (pictured) is set to depart at the end of the August, at the same time as creative director Tom Rouse. UK head of consumer Jessica Gross is to leave in mid-July.

Hazan joined Hotwire seven years ago as UK deputy MD and has been in her current role for almost two years. She was previously MD of Skywrite Communications. Hazan told PRWeek she planned to set up her own business.

Rouse, who was included in PRWeek's 30 Under 30 in 2016, is leaving after five years at Hotwire, while Gross, who was made a director last year, is departing after almost six years.

The departures follow recent changes at the top, with UK MD Matt Cross moving to a new role of head of B2B, EMEA. Adele Breen, who joined Hotwire in 2017 as director of corporate strategy and was also included in PRWeek’s 30 Under 30 in 2016, was appointed interim UK MD.

Breen said: "We have an incredible team and great culture which keeps talented people in our business for many years. We are really grateful for the 26 combined years Emma, Tom and Jess have spent with us and wish them all the best as they start the next chapter of their careers."

Hotwire is understood to be looking for their replacements.

In January, the agency hired Chris Paxton as global chief strategy officer, joining from consultancy The Leading Edge, where he was EMEA CEO.

The agency has 15 offices and 250 staff across the world, including in London, New York, San Francisco, across Europe, Dubai, Sydney and Brazil.

In 2018, Hotwire saw growth in every market in which it operates, with organic revenue growing 10.8 per cent to $36.9m (£29.2m). In the UK, revenue grew seven per cent to £8.2m, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. It employed 64 people in the UK at the year end.

Hotwire is set to merge with Australia-based agency Precinct on 1 July.