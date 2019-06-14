Leo Burnett MEA wins creative contract for Middle East sustainability pioneer

Leo Burnett MEA has won the creative services assignment for Bee’ah, a Middle Eastern sustainability pioneer, to further establish and strengthen its brand.

The agency will develop an integrated re-launch communication strategy and design corporate and brand communications campaigns to forge a deep connection with the Bee’ah audience and take its business forward.

As a purpose-led organisation, Bee’ah’s vision and ambitions have rapidly evolved to coincide with the growing ambitions of the UAE as it transitions into a greener future.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO at Bee’ah, said: "Our impact on people’s lives and the national wellbeing extends beyond holistic environmental management to being a progressive entity with a positive impact on all aspects of sustainability and living standards.

"We have selected Leo Burnett to bring our vision to life through a cutting-edge communication program that will help our audience embrace our new identity."

Driven by a growth strategy that is centred on merging sustainability and innovation, Bee’ah is adopting next-generation technologies and enabling a future-ready economy that bridges the gap between economic growth and environmental consciousness.

Leo Burnett MEA aims to create a "sophisticated marketing infrastructure to deliver uniform messaging across multiple channels to support Bee’ah in reaching its communication goals", the company said.

It will provide strategic support to the Bee’ah team, while collaborating to develop a long-term communication strategy to drive the brand’s objectives.

An innovation leader and a pioneering force for sustainable solutions in the Middle East, Bee’ah is a public-private partnership company that was founded in 2007, through an Emiri decree by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

