Photos: PRWeek Hall of Femme 2019

Added 34 hours ago by Erica Berger Photography

View a gallery of pictures from the fourth annual event.

Blog
  • Gail Becker, founder and CEO of Caulipower, gives the opening keynote called

    Gail Becker, founder and CEO of Caulipower, gives the opening keynote called "The recipe for success."

  • The Lessons in Leadership panel, sponsored by Cheer Partners (l-r): Towanna Burrous, president, CoachDiversity Institute; Cat Colella-Graham, founder, managing partner, Cheer Partners; and Stephanie Smirnov, EVP, corporate comms, Scholastic.

    The Lessons in Leadership panel, sponsored by Cheer Partners (l-r): Towanna Burrous, president, CoachDiversity Institute; Cat Colella-Graham, founder, managing partner, Cheer Partners; and Stephanie Smirnov, EVP, corporate comms, Scholastic.

  • Maureen Lippe, CEO, Lippe Taylor, and Shaolin Barid, a freshman at St. John’s University and 2018 summer intern at Ketchum, take part in a fireside chat. Barid is a graduate of Step Up, a nonprofit dedicated to propelling girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential and become a part of the next generation of professional women.

    Maureen Lippe, CEO, Lippe Taylor, and Shaolin Barid, a freshman at St. John’s University and 2018 summer intern at Ketchum, take part in a fireside chat. Barid is a graduate of Step Up, a nonprofit dedicated to propelling girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential and become a part of the next generation of professional women.

  • Bevin Maguire, VP, clients, markets and industry comms for IBM, delivers the middle keynote titled

    Bevin Maguire, VP, clients, markets and industry comms for IBM, delivers the middle keynote titled "Achieving true gender equality in the workplace."

  • The Comeback Trail panel, sponsored by WE Communications (l-r): Rita Kakati Shah, founder and CEO, UMA; Tami Forman, executive director, Path Forward; and Stephanie Marchesi, president, health sector and Eastern region, WE Communications.

    The Comeback Trail panel, sponsored by WE Communications (l-r): Rita Kakati Shah, founder and CEO, UMA; Tami Forman, executive director, Path Forward; and Stephanie Marchesi, president, health sector and Eastern region, WE Communications.

  • The

    The "Women to Watch: Eye on the Future" session (l-r): Thien Ho, executive director, corporate comms, Dine Brands Global; Sarah Spagnolo, senior director of communications, Foursquare; and Esther-Mireya Tejeda, SVP, head of corporate comms and PR, Entercom.

  • Anna McMichael-Kane (left), executive creative director, Entercom, and Alexis Graf, associate art director, Entercom. Graf produced the winning design in PRWeek's Hall of Femme cover contest.

    Anna McMichael-Kane (left), executive creative director, Entercom, and Alexis Graf, associate art director, Entercom. Graf produced the winning design in PRWeek's Hall of Femme cover contest.

  • A sign for the Mimosas and Mingle Mixer, sponsored by Zeno.

    A sign for the Mimosas and Mingle Mixer, sponsored by Zeno.

  • Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles, who gave the third keynote called

    Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles, who gave the third keynote called "A women's story," whoops it up on stage.

  • The event took place at the spacious SECOND on 6th Avenue in Chelsea.

    The event took place at the spacious SECOND on 6th Avenue in Chelsea.

  • A group shot of 10 of the Hall of Femme inductees (l-r): Jen Risi, president and founder, The Sway Effect; Caroline Dettman, chief creative officer, Golin; Julie Batliner, president, Carmichael Lynch Relate; Jenn Michaels, SVP of PR, MGM Resorts International; Olga Fleming, CEO, Y&R PR; Kathryn Metcalfe, SVP, CCO, CVS Health; Kati Everett, SVP of PR, CCO, Novant Health; Cheryl Overton, president, Egami; Keira Lombardo, EVP, corporate affairs, Smithfield Foods; and Lippe.

    A group shot of 10 of the Hall of Femme inductees (l-r): Jen Risi, president and founder, The Sway Effect; Caroline Dettman, chief creative officer, Golin; Julie Batliner, president, Carmichael Lynch Relate; Jenn Michaels, SVP of PR, MGM Resorts International; Olga Fleming, CEO, Y&R PR; Kathryn Metcalfe, SVP, CCO, CVS Health; Kati Everett, SVP of PR, CCO, Novant Health; Cheryl Overton, president, Egami; Keira Lombardo, EVP, corporate affairs, Smithfield Foods; and Lippe.

of

PRWeek celebrated inspiring female PR professionals at its fourth annual Hall of Femme on Wednesday, June 5 in New York City. The half-day event also included sessions and panels that tackled some of the issues that female comms pros face in the industry today.

View all of the day’s honorees here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector