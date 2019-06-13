Photos: PRWeek Hall of Femme 2019

-
Gail Becker, founder and CEO of Caulipower, gives the opening keynote called "The recipe for success."
The Lessons in Leadership panel, sponsored by Cheer Partners
(l-r): Towanna Burrous, president, CoachDiversity Institute; Cat Colella-Graham, founder, managing partner, Cheer Partners; and Stephanie Smirnov, EVP, corporate comms, Scholastic.
Maureen Lippe, CEO, Lippe Taylor, and Shaolin Barid, a freshman at St. John’s University and 2018 summer intern at Ketchum, take part in a fireside chat. Barid is a graduate of Step Up, a nonprofit dedicated to propelling girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential and become a part of the next generation of professional women.
Bevin Maguire, VP, clients, markets and industry comms for IBM, delivers the middle keynote titled "Achieving true gender equality in the workplace."
The Comeback Trail panel, sponsored by WE Communications (l-r): Rita Kakati Shah, founder and CEO, UMA; Tami Forman, executive director, Path Forward; and Stephanie Marchesi, president, health sector and Eastern region, WE Communications.
The "Women to Watch: Eye on the Future" session (l-r): Thien Ho, executive director, corporate comms, Dine Brands Global; Sarah Spagnolo, senior director of communications, Foursquare;
and Esther-Mireya Tejeda, SVP, head of corporate comms and PR, Entercom.
Anna McMichael-Kane (left), executive creative director, Entercom, and Alexis Graf, associate art director, Entercom. Graf produced the winning design in PRWeek's Hall of Femme cover contest.
A sign for the Mimosas and Mingle Mixer, sponsored by Zeno.
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles, who gave the third keynote called "A women's story," whoops it up on stage.
The event took place at the spacious SECOND on 6th Avenue in Chelsea.
A group shot of 10 of the Hall of Femme inductees (l-r): Jen Risi, president and founder, The Sway Effect; Caroline Dettman, chief creative officer, Golin; Julie Batliner, president, Carmichael Lynch Relate; Jenn Michaels, SVP of PR, MGM Resorts International; Olga Fleming, CEO, Y&R PR; Kathryn Metcalfe, SVP, CCO, CVS Health; Kati Everett, SVP of PR, CCO, Novant Health; Cheryl Overton, president, Egami; Keira Lombardo, EVP, corporate affairs, Smithfield Foods; and
Lippe.