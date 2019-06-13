K-Y tackles topics 'no one talks about enough' with docuseries

Company: K-Y

Campaign: The Pleasure Is Mine

Agency partners: Havas New York (creative development, production), Havas Formula (communications, PR), Zenith (media buys, social media)

Duration: March – May 2019

Budget: $1 million

Lubricant maker K-Y tackled topics that often go undiscussed, including sex during menopause and female arousal, with a branded YouTube docuseries called "The Pleasure is Mine" about sexual health and positivity.



Strategy

K-Y, a 100-plus-year-old brand, has long stood for sexual health, said Nadja Koerner, its VP of marketing.



Unfortunately, even in 2019, it still remains a topic that’s difficult to discuss on traditional and social media platforms. On some channels, for instance, K-Y cannot use the words "lubricant" or "pleasure" in its marketing materials.

To Koerner, this is an unfortunate double standard.

"In our society, everything is sexualized," she said.

It’s completely acceptable for ads to allude, often explicitly, to sex. However, K-Y faces restrictions talking about sexual education, notably the usage of lubricant and condoms.

The docuseries was born, in part, to create a platform on which K-Y could discuss women’s sexual health, education and pleasure in a candid, unfiltered way.

"It’s a topic no one is talking about enough," said Koerner.

Tactics

K-Y finalized the idea for the three-part docuseries last fall, which includes interviews between a licensed sex therapist and real women. Directed by Amy Berg of Lauren Greenfield-led Girl Culture Films, the team was female-only.

In the months leading up to the release, "we leveraged key moments – such as SXSW and International Women’s Day – to elevate brand awareness across top women’s lifestyle publications," said Michael Olguin, CEO of Havas Formula.

A trailer for the YouTube series, which was promoted with a day-long paid campaign on Twitter, launched on International Women’s Day, March 8. The series itself was released on April 30 and earned media outreach for the series began that month.

A few days before the public unveiling, K-Y held a private screening at the Paley Center for Media in New York City, which was attended by influencers and reporters from HuffPost, Business Insider and Women’s Health, among other outlets.

Directly after the screening, the company activated its social media campaign in earnest, which included 118 paid influencer posts.

Results

All three parts of the docuseries have been viewed 120,000 times in total on YouTube.

It also generated interest from traditional media, with the campaign being covered by 20 outlets, including HuffPost and Cheddar.

Across social media platforms, the campaign received more than 1,600 likes, shares and comments.