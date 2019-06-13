Watch: MPs support filmaker's campaign to bring same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland

The #LoveIsAllWeHave campaign was launched with a short film by Ulster born filmmaker, Matt Hyndman. It depicts what happened when a young man discovered a letter from his mother after her death, wishing that his relationship could benefit from the same recognition hers had in Northern Ireland.

Matthew Hyndman (above) was once removed from his Christian group for being gay. He created the campaign together with Shape History, a social change agency that works with purpose-driven organisations and individuals to create meaningful impact.

The campaign calls on all people - MPs, celebrities and members of the public - to post a personal video message in response to the film, explaining why they support marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

Hyndman said: "This would be such a great moment for young LGBT kids in Northern Ireland. To know that in the eyes of their community they are equal, valued and loved. We deserve the opportunity to have our relationships celebrated in our communities."

Following marriage equality passing in England, Scotland and Wales in 2013, Northern Ireland still remains the only country in the union which continues to ban it. In November 2015, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly voted to support equal marriage, but the measure was blocked by the Democratic Unionist Party.

A Sky News poll in April 2018 showed 76 per cent support for marriage equality amongst the Northern Ireland public, while a petition by Amnesty calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to introduce a Bill to legalise equal marriage in Northern Ireland has more than 35,000 signatures.

Last year, both Conor McGinn MP and Lord Hayward submitted identical Private Member’s Bills in the House of Commons and House of Lords to legislate for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. To date, the UK Government has refused to legislate or to allocate parliamentary time to allow the passage of either of the two Bills.

"One of the big victories in Britain in recent years has been the move to marriage equality," said Vince Cable, MP. "It was a hard-fought battle but we got there and it’s made Britain a much better place. We now have to achieve the same results in Northern Ireland."

Caroline Lucas MP added: "LGBT couples want to get marriage for the same reasons straight couples do – love and a celebration of commitment. They’ve been able to do it in Britain for the past five years, so it’s time Northern Ireland caught up."