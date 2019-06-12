Andrew McCaskill exits Nielsen

NEW YORK: Nielsen’s SVP of global communications and multicultural marketing Andrew McCaskill has left the company.

McCaskill stopped working at the ratings and research company in May to focus on a new tech startup. It was not immediately clear if his replacement has been named at Nielsen.

"I’m currently an investor and culture analytics adviser to Culture Genesis," he told PRWeek. "[It’s] a digital studio that focuses on creating culturally-relevant digital apps and products for urban and multicultural audiences."

The economic and cultural impact of diverse consumers, McCaskill added, is a topic he often evangelized for during his time at Nielsen.

"In addition to my global communications responsibilities, I spent the last three years [there] helping our analysts, clients and multicultural communities understand the economic and cultural impact of diverse consumers," he said. "Roughly 92% of the population growth that’s happened in the U.S. in the last 15 years has come from communities of color; 44% of millennials are ethnically diverse and 48% of Gen Z are."

Multicultural changes seen in pop culture are not reflected in Silicon Valley’s offerings, he said, and the gaming industry hasn’t taken note that 73% of African Americans and 72 % of Latin consumers over 13-years-old identify as gamers.

"Tech hasn’t understood and embraced those realities," McCaskill said. "Our founders want to accelerate the shift toward creating tech content and platforms with an unapologetic specificity for people of color."

Before joining Nielsen in 2015, McCaskill was an SVP in the corporate practice at Weber Shandwick. Before that, he was SVP of financial services and technology for the William Mills Agency in Atlanta for 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McCaskill was a judge for PRWeek’s 2018 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards, and a PRWeek 40 under 40 honoree in 2015.