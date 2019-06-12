LieLikeAParent: Should brands encourage deception?

Lying to kids is at the heart of a new campaign from Kraft, with the goal of getting them to eat their greens.

The brand has disguised Kraft Classic Ranch Dressing in a limited edition frosting tube, calling it Salad Frosting. The brand has asked parents across the country to share the best lies they have told their children using the hashtag #LieLikeAParent on Twitter.

Is the idea relatable and smart? Or is it unwise to align your brand with deception, even to children?