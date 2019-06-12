PRDecoded returns to Chicago with Purpose Principles

The PRWeek Conference is returning to Chicago, and this year it’s twice as big.

In the Windy City for a second year, PRDecoded: Purpose Principles is scheduled for October 16 and 17. This year’s two-day event will be focused on five pillars: The Rule of Engagement: Create Agents of Change and Messengers for Your Mission; The Power of Partnership: Take It to the C-Suite and Beyond; Profit with Purpose: Make Sustainability a Source of Competitive Advantage; Move on a Mission: Take Action with Authenticity; and Measure Up: Know the Metrics of Your Message.

"Everybody's talking about purpose, but this focus on doing the right thing mustn’t end up in purpose-washing or paying lip service to very serious and meaningful subjects," said Steve Barrett, VP and editorial director for PRWeek. "PR Decoded: Purpose Principles will equip PR pros with the tools they need to ensure their CEOs and C-suites lead authentically."

PRWeek is bringing together CEOs, CMOs, CCOs and agency thought leaders to lead an essential conversation on how to deliver the powerful message of purpose with strength, conviction, authenticity -- and maximum impact.

Confirmed speakers for this year’s event include Kelly McGinnis, SVP and chief communications officer of Levi Strauss; Jen Sey, SVP and CMO of Levi Strauss; Ian Cohen, head of global innovation and creation at PayPal; Mondelez CMO Martin Renaud; and Russ Dyer, VP and chief of communications and government affairs at Mondelez.

Go here for more information about the event and to get tickets.