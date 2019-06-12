Breakfast Briefing: Google slashes lobbying roster

Google is overhauling its lobbying and public affairs operations, cutting ties with a half-dozen lobbying firms, according to The Wall Street Journal. Last year, Google spent nearly $22 million on lobbying, tops in a technology sector that can’t seem to hire lobbyists fast enough amid worries about more government scrutiny.

This could be a mess in the next election. Mark Zuckerberg is not actually a Bond villain, but he plays one in this "deepfake" video made by two British artists. The video is challenging Facebook’s policy on video misinformation, such as the doctored footage that appeared to show Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slurring her words.

The latest on Boeing’s crisis. The company said it delivered 56% fewer airplanes in May, compared with a year earlier, as its 737 Max model remains grounded. Boeing CEO Ed Bastian said at the Code Conference on Tuesday that the airline industry has been "traumatized" by the crisis.

Spotify’s next big innovation is...radio. The streaming service is turning back the clock for drive-time listeners with the Your Daily Drive playlist, which will feature a combination of users’ favorite music, new suggestions and news podcasts.

Could listeners soon hear a Katy Perry-Taylor Swift collaboration? The two artists have been interacting over a picture of a plate of cookies on Instagram, which some users took as a hint about an upcoming partnership or at least a peace offering between the two former pop arch-rivals.