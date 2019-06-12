Good Relations broadcast arm appoints new leader

VCCP has promoted BBC veteran Jack Baine to lead Good Relations' broadcast division, succeeding director Phil Caplin, who is leaving the business, PRWeek can reveal.

Good Broadcast head Jack Baine.
Good Broadcast was set up in 2016 as a specialist broadcast agency within the VCCP Partnership stable, which includes traditional PR agency Good Relations.

Previously, Baine worked as a broadcast consultant for Good Broadcast, reporting in to Caplin.

Baine spent more than 20 years at the BBC as a senior journalist and editor. During his career, he has worked on a range of BBC programmes, including BBC World News TV, BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio Leicester.

"Our philosophy has always been quality over quantity. Offering first-class broadcast consultancy, I want to continue to build on our success and take the agency to the next level," he said.

Another former Markettiers employee, Safi Zisman, has been brought in to support Baine as a senior business consultant. He brings more than a decade of experience across broadcast and traditional PR agencies.

Josh Wheeler, the former GM of Markettiers in Manchester, will continue to lead Good Broadcast in the north of the UK.

