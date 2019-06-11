IPG CFO Frank Mergenthaler to retire at year's end

NEW YORK: Frank Mergenthaler, EVP and CFO of Interpublic Group, is planning to retire at the end of this year, the holding company said on Tuesday.

Mergenthaler will be replaced by Ellen Johnson, SVP of finance, treasurer of IPG and global CFO of IPG Mediabrands.

Mergenthaler started working at IPG as CFO in 2005, managing the holding company’s global finance, information technology and investor relations functions. In 2015, he added the role of chairman of IPG’s Constituency Management Group, which houses firms including PR shops Weber Shandwick, Golin and DeVries Global, as well as FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide.

The company said it is planning to announce the next leader of CMG this year.

Prior to IPG, Mergenthaler worked at Columbia House, Seagram and Price Waterhouse.