Ascension ups Nick Ragone to EVP, chief marketing and comms officer

ST. LOUIS: Ascension has promoted Nick Ragone to EVP, chief marketing and communications officer, as part of a reshuffling of the healthcare company’s leadership.



The changes are effective July 1. Ragone, who was previously SVP, chief marketing and communications officer, will be a member of the leadership team and report to Joseph Impicciche in his new role. Impicciche has served as Ascension president and chief operating officer since January, but in the shakeup he will become CEO and "transitional president" of the organization, according to a release.

Ascension’s current CEO, Anthony Tersigni, will be stepping down.

Ragone started at Ascension in 2014 as chief communications officer and was promoted to chief marketing and communications officer in 2016.



Prior to Ascension, Ragone worked at Ketchum, starting as a VP and media specialist in 2002 and ending his tenure there as a partner and director in the agency’s Washington, DC, office in 2012.

In Q3 of fiscal year 2019, Ascension reported total operating revenue of $6.3 billion, compared $5.8 billion for the same quarter of fiscal year 2018.