Agency demonstrates healthcare credentials to win disabled children's charity account

One of its key priorities will be to highlight the plight of disabled children who do not have the equipment they need and publicise the work the charity is doing to tackle the crisis.

The PHA Group was approached by Newlife off the back of its previous work for clients such as armed forces charity SSAFA and Imperial College London.

It was appointed after a non-competitive pitch process in which the agency demonstrated its experience of working with charities and social enterprises to deliver awareness and campaign for change, as well as its healthcare credentials.

National crisis

Newlife is the only charity in the country that provides an emergency response equipment service for disabled and terminally ill children, delivering essential equipment within 72 hours to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the child.

The charity claims that thousands of disabled or terminally ill children are refused access to essential equipment, such as specialised wheelchairs, beds, and/or car seats, every year because of restrictive policies, funding cuts and delays in assessment, compromising their safety and wellbeing.

Founder and chief executive Sheila Brown said: "We are looking forward to working with The PHA Group over the coming months to raise national awareness of the crisis, our work to tackle it, and how the public can help us call for better processes to ensure that no disabled child in the UK goes without."

She commented: "One of our core messages is: if it was your child, you would want the best for them, and this is what we strive for every day – the very best for each and every child in the UK so that they can reach their potential. We believe that The PHA Group are the right team to help us spread this important message and are very excited to see what we can achieve together over the coming months."

Shelley Frosdick, divisional managing director at The PHA Group, said: "We are delighted to be working with Newlife on an exciting campaign that will ensure that the equipment crisis is kept at the forefront of the national news agenda, pushing local and national governments to deliver more for vulnerable children and their families."

She added: "We believe we have the passion, skills and experience to make the equipment crisis a national issue that can no longer be ignored."

'Ambitious programme' A team of five people from The PHA Group will work on the account, led by Amy Humphreys. She said: "We have an ambitious programme of activity planned for the coming months and are looking forward to working closely with the in-house Newlife team to deliver the best and most impactful results for the charity, keeping Newlife’s all-important beneficiaries at the heart of everything we do."