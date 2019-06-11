Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2019

There are some common themes: the need for more diversity in the industry, the importance of cracking PR measurement, and ensuring comms is fully appreciated at the top of organisations.
We also ask the 30 about themselves – what inspires them and what they would be doing if they didn’t work in PR.
The group were selected after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.
PRWeek would like to thank judges Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables, and comms director, Pride in London (and a former PRWeek 30 Under 30); Peter Impey, MD, 90Ten; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Aurelie Kane, communications and corporate affairs director, Pernod Ricard UK; and Ruth Warder, general manager, Edelman.
Thanks also to Hanover for providing the space for the photo shoot and evening panel session.
Without further ado, let’s meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 2019.
- Tobi Ruth Adebekun – communications associate, international, Snap
- Tess Atkinson – head of communications, EMEA & APAC, Buzzfeed
- Jasmine Basi – media strategist, The Romans
- Andre Bogues – account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Julie Brander – senior manager, influence, Weber Shandwick Scotland
- Bea Cadwallader – senior account executive, 90Ten
- Mark Cheevers – senior PR manager, KFC UK & Ireland
- Victoria Daughtrey – analytics account director, Weber Shandwick
- Tal Donahue – account director, Infinite Global
- Hayley Fewster – account director, Lansons
- Adam Forshaw – senior account manager, Cirkle
- Isabella Gornall – managing director, Seahorse Environmental Communications
- Amity Harrold – account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Kirsty Ireland – public and regulatory affairs manager, Skyscanner
- Nina Jaksic – vice president of EMEA communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Anna Jobling – associate director, Interel
- Nadine Kawash – account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Anna McCrory – director, XYZ Communications
- Ella McIntosh – head of trade, Hanover
- Donjeta Miftari – head of communications, Institute of Directors
- Rachel Proctor – client manager, Milk & Honey PR
- Saamia Razvi – senior manager, consumer and digital communications, Hilton
- Emma Reynolds – digital health innovation lead, BCW
- Laura Rudolph – associate director, Kazoo Communications
- Sofie Skouras – deputy head of technology, Aspectus
- Elvina Soogun – deputy head of fintech, CCgroup
- Euan Steedman – press officer, CNN
- Izabela Szewczul – account director, Ketchum
- Daria Tabachinskiy – account director, The Agency Partnership
- Sara Williams – account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn