Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2019

Added 2 hours ago by John Harrington

PRWeek's annual glimpse of the industry leaders of the future is here. We profile 30 talented 20-somethings and quiz them about the key ingredients for a good comms professional in 2019, and what they would change about the sector.

News

There are some common themes: the need for more diversity in the industry, the importance of cracking PR measurement, and ensuring comms is fully appreciated at the top of organisations.

We also ask the 30 about themselves – what inspires them and what they would be doing if they didn’t work in PR.

The group were selected after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

PRWeek would like to thank judges Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables, and comms director, Pride in London (and a former PRWeek 30 Under 30); Peter Impey, MD, 90Ten; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Aurelie Kane, communications and corporate affairs director, Pernod Ricard UK; and Ruth Warder, general manager, Edelman.

Thanks also to Hanover for providing the space for the photo shoot and evening panel session.

Without further ado, let’s meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 2019.

Click on the names below to read their profiles and answers

