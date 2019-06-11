Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Big promotion at Campbell Soup Company. Campbell Snacks CMO Chris Foley has been upped to president of Campbell Meals & Beverages and SVP of Campbell Soup Company. He replaces Roberto Leopardi, who is leaving the company. Reporting to Campbell president and CEO Mark Clouse, Foley will lead the $4.3 billion division that includes the company’s U.S. soup, simple meals and shelf-stable beverages portfolio, as well as Pacific Foods, North America Food Service, Plum and its Canadian and Latin America businesses, according to a statement.

Switching social media profiles. Nickelodeon’s former VP of social media marketing Dave Perry has joined Amazon as global head of social media for Prime Video. He reports to Andy Donkin, global head of marketing for Amazon Prime Video and originals. (Variety)

Another April Fools’ gag has been turned into a reality. Gaming gear brand Razer has created a "performance drink" called Respawn and it’s actually good. Years ago, the brand pretended it was launching a drink called Razer Project Venom for April Fools’ Day. Earlier this year, bathroom deodorizer spray Poo-Pourri made a two-year-old April Fools’ Day prank into a real product due to consumer demand.

Where can you sit in the world’s largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box? At the brand’s Times Square 24-hour flagship store, which opens in early 2020. Customers can witness the end-to-end doughnut-making process, which includes a "glaze waterfall," along with "immersive and interactive digital activations" at the store.

What’s happening today: A Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday will launch its investigation into the market dominance of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, such as Google and Facebook. The hearing will look at the impact of the tech giants’ platforms on news content, the media and the spread of misinformation online.