Stand Up to Cancer picks Zeno for wide-ranging account

NEW YORK: Stand Up to Cancer has selected Zeno Group to lead its consumer, corporate and science communications.

The firm began working with the cancer charity at the start of this month. Zeno is one of two agencies representing the nonprofit alongside entertainment shop ID-PR, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Jeff Burnett, EVP of health, and Angela Alvarez, EVP of consumer, are leading a team of 10 staffers on the account. Financial information about the account was not released.

Stand Up is a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. It was founded in 2008 by film and media leaders to fund cancer research and increase awareness about cancer prevention, according to its website. It has helped to plan, start or complete more than 18 clinical trials; funded the work of more than 1,600 researchers; and pledged more than $600 million towards cancer research since its inception, according to its website.

A Stand Up spokesperson declined to identify the account’s incumbent. The nonprofit has worked with Rubenstein Strategic Communications, according to past statements from the group. Rubenstein also lists Stand Up as a client on its website.

A Rubenstein spokesperson said via email that the firm is "proud of [its] work with the Entertainment Industry Foundation/Stand Up To Cancer since the founding of the organization 11 years ago. We were invited by EIF/SU2C to compete in the pitch, but declined to participate."

ID-PR did not return requests seeking comment.

Zeno Group’s revenue rose by 14% in 2018 to $73.4 million. The DJE Holdings agency was also named Agency of the Year at the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019 in March.