Uber combines marketing, comms under PR lead Jill Hazelbaker

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber is combining its marketing, communications and policy teams under the leadership of Jill Hazelbaker, SVP of communications and public policy.

The reorganization comes as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi makes changes to the company’s leadership team so it has a "consistent, unified narrative to consumers, partners, the press and policymakers."

Global CMO Rebecca Messina is exiting the company; her role will be eliminated, according to a memo from Khosrowshahi reported on by CNBC.

"In [Messina’s] time here, she stood up our first global marketing organization and helped showcase the best aspects of our brand during our IPO," Khosrowshahi wrote in the email. "I’m so grateful for her energy and enthusiasm over the past nine months, and I wish her all the best."

Messina joined the ride-hailing app last October from Beam Suntory, where she was SVP and global chief marketing officer. Messina replaced Bozoma Saint John, who was chief brand officer for 12 months until June 2018. Saint John, who joined Uber from Apple, left to become chief marketing officer at entertainment company Endeavour.

Uber’s core business units will report directly to Khosrowshahi. Its COO role is also being eliminated, and COO Barney Harford is departing the company.

Uber went public in May, with the heavily anticipated IPO widely considered to be a disappointment.

In March, Uber also hired Instagram’s Taj Alavi as global head of marcomms.

An Uber representative could not be reached for additional comment.