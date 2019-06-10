Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed

PRWeek UK's pick of the best PR and comms campaigns from May ended up with more than 1,300 votes in total. Find out the winner below...

PRWeek's five favourite campaigns in May was for the majority of the contest a closely fought affair, but eventually one campaign pulled clear.

It was won – with more than 700 votes – by the Bee Pit Stop, a worthy campaign by B&Q that featured a giant 'honeycomb' installation full of pollenating flowers, with the aim of encouraging people to plant more bee-friendly spaces and raise awareness of the stripy insect's dwindling population. PR agency Good Relations worked with Helix on the installation build and Engine on the creative.

Runner-up, with a creditable 564 votes, was 'Tick Tock Bedtime', a children's book-focused campaign by Tin Man for global job search site Indeed.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

B&Q – Bee Pit Stop

B&Q created a buzz with its giant ‘Bee Pit Stop’ installation, featuring thousands of pollinating flowers, in Kings Cross this month to kick off a campaign to protect these essential pollinators.

The DIY store’s call-to-action is for the UK to plant a million more bee-friendly spaces and to raise awareness about the steep decline of bee-friendly habitats.

The striking installation was created by B&Q in collaboration with designer Matt Childs. PR and content agency Good Relations worked with Helix on the installation build while Engine worked on the creative.

