Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed

PRWeek's five favourite campaigns in May was for the majority of the contest a closely fought affair, but eventually one campaign pulled clear.

It was won – with more than 700 votes – by the Bee Pit Stop, a worthy campaign by B&Q that featured a giant 'honeycomb' installation full of pollenating flowers, with the aim of encouraging people to plant more bee-friendly spaces and raise awareness of the stripy insect's dwindling population. PR agency Good Relations worked with Helix on the installation build and Engine on the creative.

Runner-up, with a creditable 564 votes, was 'Tick Tock Bedtime', a children's book-focused campaign by Tin Man for global job search site Indeed.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

B&Q – Bee Pit Stop

B&Q created a buzz with its giant ‘Bee Pit Stop’ installation, featuring thousands of pollinating flowers, in Kings Cross this month to kick off a campaign to protect these essential pollinators.

The DIY store’s call-to-action is for the UK to plant a million more bee-friendly spaces and to raise awareness about the steep decline of bee-friendly habitats.

The striking installation was created by B&Q in collaboration with designer Matt Childs. PR and content agency Good Relations worked with Helix on the installation build while Engine worked on the creative.

