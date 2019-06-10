Marketing communications pioneer Paul Winner dies

Winner started his early adulthood as a campaigner for the Liberal Party - he was appointed as the party's candidate for Wimbeldon in 1961, and eventually fought four general elections for the Liberals.

Winner founded his agency, Paul Winner Marketing Communications (PWMC), in 1967. This is when he reportedly developed the expression marketing communications to encapsulate a new, professionalised approach to UK PR, with strategies and campaigns underpinned by creative ideas, analytical rigour and measurable results.

PWMC beame one of the top 10 independent PR agencies in the UK with a client roster that included Abbey National, Anchor Butter, Barrett Homes, Sun Alliance, Levi's and Disney.

Known as a creative and lateral thinker, Winner's output included inventing the children’s bank account for Abbey National, and the 100th anniversary of the marriage of Fish to Chips for the White Fish Authority.

Winner sold the business in 1984 to Good Relations, which at the time was the UK's biggest PR agency, and a year later set up his second venure, Paul Winner Consultants. He continued to develop new business ventures until his 80s, including the Real Age Company, which aimed to reward those whose 'biological' age was less than their chronological age.

Outside politics and PR, Winner was an accomplished artist. He was artist in residence for numerous hotels, for the World Congress of Religion and Peace, and was appointed by the Home Office as ‘artist at large' for Holocaust Memorial Day. His work was exhibited and published internationally and he hosted his last show in London’s West End just six days before his death.

Winner was also a passionate believer in bringing diverse communities together. He was a prominent member of the Council of Christians and Jews, which promoted interfaith understanding in Britain through education, dialogue and social action programmes.

He died peacefully after a short illness on 21 May with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Sonya and son Daniel Winner.