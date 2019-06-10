Unlimited Group names new CEO

Unlimited Group, the marcomms company that owns PR agencies including Nelson Bostock Unlimited and Fever Unlimited, has hired Tim Hassett as chief executive, replacing Michael Richards, who left in April after a year in the role.

Starting at Unlimited today, Hassett, who has relocated from the US, will have a remit to grow the company. He joins from TDBBS, a natural dogs treat and chews business, where he was chief executive from January 2018.

Hassett has also held senior roles at a number of brands, including president of Americas at Beam Suntory and chief customer officer for North America at Campbell Soup Company, as well as positions at Kellogg and Procter & Gamble.

He said: "I feel both privileged and excited about leading an extremely innovative and talented agency group into the next phase of its growth trajectory. Our clients need data-driven solutions that sustainably builds their brands and business.

"They also need to know they are getting impactful yield for every insight and the money they invest. Our recent acquisitions put us in a position to deliver against their agenda even better than we have in the past. Our client-centric approach will do nothing but get stronger."

In the past 12 months, Unlimited has acquired three businesses: DirectionGroup, First Base and Realise.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign