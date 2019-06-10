Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

One of the biggest deals of the year: United Technologies is acquiring military contractor Raytheon. The combined entity will go by Raytheon Technologies Corporation and "will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense," the companies said in a joint statement. The deal is expected to conclude in the first half of 2020.

In other M&A news… Teneo has sold a majority stake to UK-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, as former majority owner BC Partners exits after four-and-a-half years. The deal values Teneo at more than $700 million, according to a Financial Times report that suggests CVC paid $350 million for its stake.



Again? Uber has parted ways with its second CMO in 12 months. Global CMO Rebecca Messina, who joined Uber last October, is exiting. Uber will now combine its marketing, comms and policy teams under the leadership of Jill Hazelbaker, currently SVP of comms and public policy. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told staff it was "increasingly clear that it’s crucial for us to have a consistent, unified narrative to consumers, partners, the press and policymakers."

Maybe don’t celebrate too soon? Stew Leonard’s Wine and Spirts shops in Connecticut and New Jersey is hosting a major "Mexican Fiesta" on Monday night after President Donald Trump struck an agreement with the government of Mexico to avoid tariffs which would skyrocket costs of tequila and goods imported from Mexico, according to a press release. Trump tweeted on Monday the U.S. had signed another portion of an immigration and security deal with Mexico that would need to be ratified by Mexican lawmakers. "If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated," he wrote in another tweet.

Here’s an interesting challenge for a publicist. Singer Justin Bieber challenged actor Tom Cruise to a mixed martial arts match in a Sunday night tweet. He also appealed to Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White to host the battle. Most people on Twitter are pretty confused by the whole thing.