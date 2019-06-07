Whisky maker launches new collection with storytelling campaign

A book of original stories by international authors will spearhead the campaign and highlight the brand’s drive to put people at the heart of its whisky. Pursuit – The Balvenie Stories Collection, is edited by author and journalist Alex Preston, and will contain a series of fiction and non-fiction short stories.

Taking inspiration from the whiskey makers' own pursuit of perfection, contributing authors were briefed to craft tales of perseverance, tenacity, determination and resolve. It will be published in partnership with Canongate, an independent publisher, in autumn 2019.

Global PR agency Splendid Communications, creative agency Space, design agency Here Design and media agency Vizeum, worked alongside The Balvenie global brand and local market teams, to launch the campaign in more than 15 markets last month. It spans PR, digital and experiential, and includes activations in the on- and off-trade to engage with whisky fans at every touchpoint.

The integrated campaign also incorporate a media partnership with The New Yorker that includes the publication of a non-fiction short story written by British novelist Lawrence Osborne, who recounts personal stories from his time spent as a ‘writer in residence’ at The Balvenie Distillery earlier this year.

The storytelling theme also features on the brand’s packaging, with each tale represented on the whisky’s tube and label with illustrations by British artist and printmaker Andy Lovell.

The Balvenie Global Brand Ambassador Gemma Paterson said: "The Balvenie Distillery is built on stories – they really are our lifeblood. In today’s increasingly automated world, it’s our craftspeople’s pursuit, passion and endeavour that makes our liquid so unique. We’re delighted to be partnering with some of the world’s best storytellers to bring this to life and look forward to sharing this unique collection of untold tales."