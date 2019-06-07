In brief: Reputation firm launches in London, Clearbox takes flexible working to next level, Stagecoach appoints agency

Emma’s Diary writes contract for Speed

The parenting lifestyle brand has appointed Speed Communications on a retained basis to help them raise their profile and stand out in a competitive marketplace. The brand offers advice and guidance to new parents and healthcare professionals online and on social media. The Speed team will work on a new multi-channel strategy to engage and educate the Emma’s Diary audience of 1.3 million parents, to build engagement and position the brand as the leading source in the industry. Speed MD Kelly Pepworth said: "There are a lot of brands playing in this space, but few have the depth of expertise and knowledge that we’ve found in Emma’s Diary."

Stagecoach brings Tangerine on board

The Manchester-based agency has been appointed to deliver a city-wide project in Carlisle for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire. Having worked with Stagecoach Manchester for over 14 years, the new account adds to a growing transport portfolio that includes Liverpool Airport. Tangerine will raise brand awareness and work with the in-house team to develop partnerships with local SMEs and larger corporations, while showcasing the sights, sounds and history of Carlisle. Mark Whitelocks, MD of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: "Tangerine has created a clear, insights-based strategy that really taps into the heritage and pride that exists in Carlisle, using the channels and communication trends that feature heavily in the day-to-day lives of residents."

Chesham Partners launches in London

The new reputation management firm counsels individuals, corporations and organisations on how to resolve complex challenges and promote their interests. The company will offer specialist practices including crisis and reputation management, litigation communications and public affairs. Founding partners Africa Marti and Scott Taylor have over 30 years of reputation management experience between them. Marti said: "Having met with Scott whilst working at the same agency, we identified a need for differentiated, market-relevant and effective reputation management services. Our combined skill, passion and expertise allows us to offer bespoke services that support our clients in all their reputational needs."

Clearbox takes flexible working to next level

Northern Ireland PR, social and creative agency Clearbox has created a dedicated in-house yoga studio following a £50,000 investment in employee wellness this year. The self-funded investment offers a number of programmes aimed at improving physical and mental wellbeing, including access to a therapist. The agency has appointed a Spirit Ambassador, responsible for overseeing the implementation of ‘Team Spirit’ with events, weekly team meetings and staff rewards. Anna Morris, head of excellence at Clearbox, said: "People worldwide are taking steps to change the way they live, work and think so it’s important for us to create an environment that supports our team’s health and wellbeing - both in and outside of the office."

Former in-house hotel professionals join The PC Agency

Ex-PR managers for AMAN Hotels and The Dorchester Collection have joined travel consultancy The PC Agency in its luxury hotels team. Sophie Montgomery, who joins as senior account manager, was global communications manager at AMAN Hotels in London for over three years and prior to that worked at Rosewood Hotels as a comms executive. Liz Healey was previously at The Dorchester Collection and before that, The Hari Hotel. She takes on the role of account director. Their clients include Costa Navarino, Ellenborough Park and Roseate Hotels. Paul Charles, CEO of The PC Agency, said: "We’re so happy to welcome Liz and Sophie into our team. Their experience with such respected hotel heavyweights will help us continue to build a premium travel consultancy serving hotels, airlines, tourism boards and tour operators in a modern and innovative way."