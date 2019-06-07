Hello Light: Are you ready to forgive Volkswagen?

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

...or had you forgotten about the years-old emissions scandal?

Blog

Volkswagen’s emissions-cheating scandal happened way back in 2015, but this week the German automaker released an ad reminding consumers about the crisis to show how it has turned over a new leaf.

Called Hello Light, the spot features Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" and is part of a campaign called Rebirth. It tells the story of a VW employee in the aftermath of the scandal, slaving away to think up ideas for a new vehicle: an electrified version of the brand’s classic microbus.

Heartfelt? Or just unnecessary? Take our poll below.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector