Hello Light: Are you ready to forgive Volkswagen?

Volkswagen’s emissions-cheating scandal happened way back in 2015, but this week the German automaker released an ad reminding consumers about the crisis to show how it has turned over a new leaf.

Called Hello Light, the spot features Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" and is part of a campaign called Rebirth. It tells the story of a VW employee in the aftermath of the scandal, slaving away to think up ideas for a new vehicle: an electrified version of the brand’s classic microbus.

Heartfelt? Or just unnecessary? Take our poll below.

We’re heading in a new direction and making big plans for the future. #DriveForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/go9Nzc8y12 — Volkswagen USA (@VW) June 5, 2019