Croatia's tourism board hires London agency for pan-European brief

Hills Balfour’s pan-European remit will include representation of Croatia’s PR interests and social media services across UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The incumbent agency has been responsible for Croatia’s social media and online communications across Europe since April 2018, but successfully retained the account after a competitive pitch process. the new brief has been expanded to cover public relations.

Hills Balfour will be responsible for promoting Croatia’s cultural attractions and nature while increasing awareness of the destination’s off-peak seasonal offerings and enhancing the reputation of the tourism board.

Social media director Nick Evans will run social media activity at Hills Balfour, supported by social and digital account manager Rachel Walker and social and digital account executive Tiara Webb.

PR activity will be led by associate director Jo Hartley, supported by PR manager Kate Pernfuss and PR senior account executive Ellen Johnson.

The agency will work with its sister agencies across Europe to ensure that all in-market representation and activity supports it’s overall strategies.

Amanda Hills, of Hills Balfour Europe and Middle East, said the agency was looking forward to strengthening the brand as a "first-rate tourist destination".

"Our strategies not only draw from our extensive travel industry experience, but also utilise the team’s passion, expertise and knowledge," she added.

This year, Hills Balfour has also picked up the Chilean Tourism Board and Hostels business Generator.