The PR Week 6.7.2019: Barby Siegel, Zeno Group

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek staff

On the agenda: How Zeno is moving toward the $100m mark; PRWeek's Hall of Femme; and picking controversial clients.

Audio
L to R: Barby Siegel, Steve Barrett
L to R: Barby Siegel, Steve Barrett

Download

The-PR-Week-Podcast-June-7.mp3

"When I joined, I didn't think the world needed another PR agency, so we really had to go out there and try something different," said Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel on this week's podcast.

Nine years later, Zeno is a $73 million business and PRWeek's Agency of the Year.

Siegel joined The PR Week podcast to discuss what is driving Zeno toward the $100 million milestone and weighs in on the news of the week with Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, including PRWeek's Hall of Femme; how agencies choose which accounts to take; IHOP's Bancake campaign; and the upcoming Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector