The PR Week 6.7.2019: Barby Siegel, Zeno Group

"When I joined, I didn't think the world needed another PR agency, so we really had to go out there and try something different," said Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel on this week's podcast.

Nine years later, Zeno is a $73 million business and PRWeek's Agency of the Year.

Siegel joined The PR Week podcast to discuss what is driving Zeno toward the $100 million milestone and weighs in on the news of the week with Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, including PRWeek's Hall of Femme; how agencies choose which accounts to take; IHOP's Bancake campaign; and the upcoming Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.