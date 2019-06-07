Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The Obamas are going to podcast on Spotify. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday on a deal between Higher Ground — the company owned by the former president and first lady — and Spotify to produce podcasts exclusively for the streaming service.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party announced changes to the criteria for inclusion in June’s Democratic presidential debate. The Washington Post reports the changes may exclude Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, and other candidates have complained that the rules reward some campaign tactics and help specific candidates.

Pride for profit. Pride Month usually arrives with a wave of rainbow flags and a wave of corporations looking to profit through rainbow-related marketing campaigns.

YouTube’s hate speech policy has resulted in a vicious reaction. As yesterday’s Breakfast Briefing pointed out, YouTube is taking a "harder look" at its harassment and hate speech policies and making changes. But the moves immediately resulted in an online backlash. (Wall Street Journal) Also, the Los Angeles Times reports that the policy caused a video published by the Southern Poverty Law Center to be removed from the platform.

Much of the top editorial staff of Esquire has left the magazine, according to the New York Post. After the resignation last week of editor-in-chief Jay Fielden, features editor Bruce Handy resigned as did executive director of editorial Michael Hainey and, the Post reports, editorial director Helene Rubinstein could also be leaving.

Crime and social media magically came together on the eve of National Doughnut Day. Yesterday, police in New Jersey tweeted about their search for a "doughnut desperado" who was caught by surveillance cameras live streaming the theft of a single doughnut at Dunkin’ location in South Brunswick. (USA Today)