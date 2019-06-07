UAE luxury yacht manufacturer appoints Seven Media

Luxury yacht manufacturer Gulf Craft has announced the appointment of Dubai-based independent agency, Seven Media, as its retained shop for all PR activities.

Effective immediately and building on an existing portfolio of luxury clients, Seven Media will be aiding Gulf Craft with its diverse brands’ strategic messaging, external communications and media outreach across the GCC.

Mahmoud Itani, marketing and communications manager at Gulf Craft, said: "As a business that is proud of its Emirati roots and long-standing heritage in the UAE, it was important for us to find a home-grown communications partner with a strong regional presence, luxury experience and results-orientated creative ideas.

"We are looking forward to working with Seven Media as we look to increase our presence across the Middle East, and beyond, during this exciting growth period."

Matt Slater, owner of Seven Media, added: "Gulf Craft is a true Emirati success story that has built its deserved global reputation for excellence and craftsmanship on award-winning intelligent design. The next 12 months will be key for the company and its brands. We look forward to working with the team to build on its rich history and amplify its offerings to multiple audiences across the GCC."

