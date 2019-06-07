Largest-ever MEPRA Awards opens for entries

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) today issued a call for entries for the 2019 MEPRA Awards, which celebrates and recognises the most creative and impactful campaigns and practitioners in the region.

This year, the 11th edition, marks the largest-ever edition of the awards, with new categories for technical skills, services and sectors.

The awards are open to all Middle East-based agencies, corporates, government organisations and non-profits working in the communications profession. Winners will be announced during a gala event in Dubai on November 20, 2019.

For the second year, the MEPRA Awards will be preluded by the REMAP Creative Communications Festival, a two-day event that includes masterclasses and a creative communications congress, which will provide practitioners from across the region the chance to learn, share knowledge and celebrate the best through one event in Dubai.

This year’s Awards will provide more chances to be recognised than ever before, with a record 48 categories offered including 16 new categories such as Best Automotive Campaign, Best Fashion or Beauty Campaign, Best Food & Beverage Campaign and Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, among others.

There will also be an award for the overall Best Campaign in the Middle East.

Ray Eglington, MEPRA Strategy board member and head of the awards committee, said: "The MEPRA Awards sets benchmarks for excellence across all areas of communications and shines a light on our brightest, boldest and bravest of our industry. It provides the chance for all practitioners in the region to celebrate together and drive the communications industry forward for the Middle East.

"The 2018 MEPRA Awards and REMAP Festival brought together more than 500 communication professionals to share knowledge and celebrate the industry’s best. This year we expect the event to be bigger and better, with more MEPRA members than ever before, more award categories and a new stellar line up of international speakers for REMAP soon to be announced.

"Our approach this year is to encourage even greater participation in the awards, from across sectors, services and geographical markets, so that the very best in our industry can be recognised."

The deadline for awards submissions is Monday 30 September, with finalists to be announced by 31 October. Entries will be assessed by a panel of more than 40 local and international industry experts, with an independent adjudicator set to review the judging process.

