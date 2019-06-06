Twitch looks for internal comms head

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming company Twitch is planning to hire an internal communications lead.

The hire will report to head of comms Rachel Delphin and will work with C-level executives and other senior leadership, according to the job description.

The position’s responsibilities will include managing weekly all-hands meetings, developing ways to drive staffers to the company’s vision and strategy and to "foster a sense of belonging."

Twitch is looking for a staffer with at least six years of comms experience, as well as a background in counseling senior leadership.

"The ideal candidate can lead through influence, demonstrates emotional intelligence and has the ability to see around corners," the job description says. "You will work continuously to build a culture of sharing, learning and open and honest communication."

Twitch declined to comment.

Most recently, Twitch hired Brielle Villablanca as head of corporate comms. Previously, she led corporate communications at fintech company SoFi and Twitter. Delphin and CMO Kate Jhaveri both previously worked at Twitter, as well.

The company said goodbye to longstanding PR lead Chase in February. Chase became comms head at StreamElements, a platform for content creators.