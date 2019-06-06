Weber Shandwick's former US Army account lead exits

MINNEAPOLIS: Weber Shandwick’s former U.S. Army account lead Eric Pehle has exited the agency after 27 years.

Pehle, who was an EVP at the Interpublic Group agency, has launched Epic Associates, a Minnesota-based consultancy that focuses on issues and crisis management and executive-level strategy, Pehle wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Epic was registered as an LLC in Lakeville, Minnesota, on December 28, 2018, according to public documents. He left Weber this week, according to his post.

"It’s been an amazing journey, one I never imagined when I joined Mona Meyer McGrath & Gavin (now Weber Shandwick) in 1992, and I’m ready for this next step," Pehle said in the post. "I’m incredibly excited about the future and have no doubt it will be EPIC!"

Omnicom’s FleishmanHillard recently replaced Weber Shandwick as the PR lead on the U.S. Army’s 10-year $4 billion account, with DDB handling ad duties and OMD overseeing media.

A source familiar with the matter said there was one other departure in Weber’s Minneapolis office related to the Army business. The office remains open.

During his tenure at Weber Shandwick, Pehle was the lead on the U.S. Army account since 2006 until the agency lost the business in 2018. As the PR account team leader, Pehle supported the Army’s recruitment efforts with a 100-plus team across the country, according to a statement from 2013. Weber’s remit included social media, community engagement and media relations.

"[Pehle] played an important role on the U.S. Army business and consistently brought wisdom and vision to this engagement," said Sara Gavin, president of North America at Weber Shandwick, in a statement to PRWeek.

Pehle wasn’t immediately available for comment.

At Weber Shandwick, Pehle supported Mall of America since its opening in 1992. He also worked with clients including BAE Systems, Dairy Management, Prairie Island Indian Community and Manitoba Hydro.

For five years, Pehle was GM of the Minneapolis office until he was replaced by Lorenz Esguerra, who joined the firm from Colle McVoy, where he was an MD.