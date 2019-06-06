Fishbowl, The 3% Movement launch Pledge for Pay Equity

Community app Fishbowl and The 3% Movement, a driver of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in adland, have joined forces to solve a big problem in the advertising industry: pay equity.

Only 18% of women have said their agencies are committed to equal pay between male and female employees, according to a recent Fishbowl poll.

Fishbowl, which reaches more than 40% of advertising professionals at agencies across the U.S., and The 3% Movement are celebrating the 17 agencies that have already signed on to their Pledge for Pay Equity.

The agencies include: Agency Zero, Arnold, BBH, CPB, Deutsch, Eleven, FCB, Forsman & Bodenfors, Giant Spoon, Golin, Havas, The Martin Agency, Mekanism, MullenLowe, Possible, Swift, Vladimir Jones and Zambezi.

Agencies that have taken the pledge have a custom badge on their company profiles in the Fishbowl app and company search page. The icon, which will be featured next to each participating agency on the Fishbowl feed, aims to help industry professionals identify agencies focused on gender equality and inclusion.

"Our consulting work with a variety of agencies across the industry shows that transparency is a powerful force, with the potential to create trust, loyalty and high levels of engagement," said Amanda Enayati, head of culture innovation at 3%, in a statement. "Companies extol their purpose, values and culture, but pay equity -- or its absence -- speaks volumes about the realities of that culture. And pay equity provides a tangible way to put action behind words and intentions."

Fishbowl CEO and cofounder Matt Sunbulli said in a statement that the open and transparent conversations taking place on the app are driving change within the industry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The 3% Movement to bring awareness to those agencies who have pledged equal pay and are breaking the glass ceiling for female advertising professionals. We hope this is the first of many opportunities where we can collaborate to empower women in the workplace," said Sunbulli.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.