PRCA announces inaugural chair of Borderlands and North East Group

Considered a pioneer of best practice, Hall (pictured) has previously been awarded the CIPR’s Sir Stephen Tallents Medal for exceptional achievement in public relations, and the PRCA’s Outstanding Contribution in Digital Award.

PR and communications consultant Katy Barden MPRCA will join her as the group coordinator.

The group was announced earlier this year and will organise and oversee all PRCA activity in the south of Scotland, including the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, down into Cumbria, and spanning across to Newcastle in the North East area of the UK.

Hall said: "It’s hugely positive to see the PRCA continuing to develop on-the-ground support for its members. Chairing the Borderlands and North East group is a real privilege and I’m looking forward to working with Katy Barden and others to establish something really useful on the patch."

Francis Ingham MPRCA, director general at PRCA, described it as a personal and professional honour to welcome Sarah. "Her leadership of #FuturePRoof was truly inspirational, and it was a pleasure to work with her during her term as CIPR President," he added.

"Her passion and her insight will be very welcome indeed in this new PRCA role as together we drive our industry towards ever higher standards."